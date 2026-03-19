Dr. Mark Esrick

On March 16, Dr. Mark Allen Esrick of Washington, D.C. Devoted husband of Dr. Marcela Parra. Loving son of Leonard and the late Rhoda Siegel. Beloved brother of Julie (Harvey) Pogach and Eileen (Tom) Cramer. Beloved grandson of the late Dorothy and Samuel Cohen. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and other family members including his brother-in-law, Luis Guillermo and sisters-in-law, Claudia, Patricia, Marta Parra Dussan and aunt Florence Blaker. Dr. Esrick received both his bachelor’s and Ph.D. from Georgetown University, where he was a professor in the physics department since 1987 until his passing.

His achievements were many. He served as a co-investigator on grants from the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, as well as the Sloan Foundation and the Whitaker Foundation. He also served as coordinator of the Post-Baccalaureate Pre-Medical Certificate Program at Georgetown. In his leisure time, Dr. Esrick enjoyed playing the guitar, music, making corny jokes and photography. In life, he wanted to help make the world a better place for all humanity.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to merkelcell.org, directly to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.