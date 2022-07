Dr. Marvin Allen Becker, of North Bethesda, died on June 14. Beloved husband of Rachel Becker. Devoted father of Ira (Emily) Becker and Scott (Sharon) Becker. Loving grandfather of Jonathan, Madelyn, Sander and Sorrel. Dear brother of Rozzie (the late Mark) Brilliant. Contributions may be made to Congregation Har Shalom (harshalom.org) or to Montgomery Hospice-Casey House. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

