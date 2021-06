Dr. Meir Kende passed away peacefully on May 20, surrounded by his family. Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Dalia; children, Amir, Gal and Sharon; and grandchildren, Jacqueline, Eli, Alexis, Allison and Rela. “Saba” was a Holocaust survivor and microbiologist at the National Institutes of Health and Fort Detrick, and continued to volunteer his services to Fort Detrick after his retirement. Donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund.