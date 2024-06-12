Dr. Michael Usher passed away peacefully on June 1. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Dr. Marion L Usher, his daughter Joanna Usher Silver (David Silver), his son Douglas Usher (Libbie Rifkin) and his beloved grandchildren, Caroline, Joseph, Hillary, Abigail and Tess. He grew up in Montreal, Quebec, and attended McGill University as an undergraduate and for medical school, following in the steps of many of his family members.

Michael went on to have a distinguished career in nuclear radiology. Michael was an all-around mensch. His calmness, sense of humor and intelligence was admired by all. He loved photography, biking, tennis, golf and spending time with friends and family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law. Michael will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports (vermontadaptive.org).