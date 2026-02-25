Dr. Morton Altschuler, a devoted physician, loving husband, father, grandfather and pillar of his community, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24 at the age of 93.

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Morton dedicated his life to service and compassion. He practiced medicine for an extraordinary 65 years, primarily as a family physician in the greater Washington area, touching countless lives through his care, wisdom and unwavering commitment to his patients. He proudly served in the U.S. Public Health Service, contributing to public health initiatives during his distinguished career.

Morton also found great joy and purpose in his faith and community. He loved serving at his synagogues in Silver Spring, Maryland, and Ventnor, New Jersey, where he generously contributed his time, energy and spirit. He also supported his alma mater, Wake Forest University, raising a tremendous amount of money for the Wake Forest Medical School Alumni Association. Throughout his long life, he maintained close, cherished relationships with friends and family, always prioritizing connection, kindness and support.

Morton was predeceased by his beloved wife Rayna, with whom he shared decades of love, partnership and mutual devotion. He is survived by his loving children Judy Portney (David), Philip (Lorraine) and Susan, and his adored grandchildren Amanda, Sydney (Stephen), Evan and Sam. His family was the heart of his world, and he will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Morton’s legacy endures through the lives he healed, the values he embodied — integrity, generosity and quiet strength — and the enduring bonds he nurtured. His family takes comfort in the fullness of his 93 years and the profound impact he made on so many.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Dr. Altschuler’s memory to a cause close to his heart, such as Shirat Hayam Synagogue (609-822-7116) or Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.