Dr. Phoebe Lee Bauman

Phoebe Lee Bauman, of Olney, died on Feb. 19. Dr. Bauman is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alvin; her son David and his wife, Kelly Faul; her son Daniel and his wife, Dawn Bauman; her daughter, Deborah, and her husband, Rob Maytin; and Phoebe’s five extraordinary grandchildren — Sydney and Jordyn Bauman, Ethan Bauman and Hallie and Olivia Maytin.

Phoebe spent the last three years and nine months of her life at Cohen Rosen House where she received exceptional care from a staff of special people who truly loved her and made Cohen Rosen House her happy place. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.