Dr. Richard Feldstein, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, on Nov. 9. Richard was born on July 6, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Wayne State University in 1967 and Wayne State Medical School in 1971.

Richard was one of the most respected psychiatrists in the Detroit suburbs, where he specialized in treating adult patients with closed head traumatic brain injuries. For over 50 years he helped many hundreds of patients and their families in outpatient hospitals and in his private practice. Richard also became a highly sought-after medical expert witness for legal trauma cases.

Richard is survived by his fiercely devoted wife of 42 years, Theresa; his loving sister, Esther Cohen Wexler; his adoring children, Rachel (Gary) Axelrod, David (Nidia) Feldstein and Emily Edery; his grandchildren, A.J., Nate, Jake, Audrey and Robert; step-grandchildren, Mikael and Samantha; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and David Feldstein, his mother and father-in-law, Leona and Joseph Pavelek, and his brothers-in-law, Ronnie Cohen, Morry Wexler and Ron Pavelek.

He will be greatly missed by the countless lives he touched.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and the American Jewish Historical Society.