On April 10, Dr. Richard Marvin Wolf, of Olney. Beloved husband of 70 years of Barbara Cohen Wolf, who passed away on April 2. Cherished father of Karen (Gordon) Meltzer, Brian (Jackie) Wolf and Lois (Ken) Stern. Loving grandfather of Elizabeth (Chris) Richards, Jessica and Noah (fiancee, Sarah Wax) Meltzer, Nechemya, Hadassah, Yaakov and Elisha Wolf and Michael and Andrew Stern; and great-grandfather of Jonah, Ryan and Elaina Richards. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

