Dr. Robert Gladsden, of Rockville, passed away on March 25. He was 72. Dr. Gladsden attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington before obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa. He then came back to Washington to attend George Washington Medical School. Dr. Gladsden worked as a General Opthalmologist and LASIK Eye Surgeon in Cumberland and Hagerstown. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shelley Gladsden; his children, Bradley (Kimberly) Gladsden and Jennifer (Greg) Shpilman; and his granddaughters, Juliet and Ella.

