Dr. Sally Minch Kane, 66, of Washington, passed away on May 23. She is survived by her beloved siblings, Sandra Minch (Lester) Guthorn and Dr. Robert S. (Julie) Minch; nieces and nephews, Megan (Joshua) Schermer, Harrison (Meghan) Guthorn, Benjamin Guthorn, Theodore Minch, Joseph Minch, Rachel Karpa and Danielle Jordan Karpa; and cousin, Harry Louis Legum. She was predeceased by her cherished parents, June and Stanley I. Minch. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Bella. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.