Dr. Stanley C. Marinoff of Chevy Chase, Md. passed away on Sept. 16. Devoted Father of Allison (Eric) Carle. Loving sibling of Helene Rubenstein and Martin Marinoff. He is survived by his two loving grandsons Sam and Jacob. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Contemporary American Theater Festival of Shepherdstown, West Virginia. (catf.org) Professional services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

