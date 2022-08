Dr. Stuart Weinstein, of Olney, died on Aug. 12. Devoted husband of Lori Weinstein. Beloved father of Joshua (Andriana) Weinstein and Shoshanna Weinstein (fiancé, Stephen McGinn). Cherished grandfather of Sophie Grace Weinstein. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Richard Barth, and his brother-in-law, Kevin Barth. Contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

