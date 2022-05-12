Dr. William Fox, of Columbia, passed away on May 7, at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Arlene Rose Fox (nee Zlatin); his children, Naomi (Yaron) Starosta and Gale (Will) Palmer; his siblings, Michael (Liliya) Fox and Roberta (Faizul) Kahn; and his grandchildren, Aidan, Spencer, Elliott Starosta and Shira Palmer.
He was a private-practice cardiologist and former University of Chicago Medical School professor.
Dr. William Fox
