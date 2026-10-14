D’var Torah: Bereshit: Beginning Again

Rabbah Arlene Berger

This week’s Torah portion is Bereshit: Genesis 1:1 — 6:8

This Shabbat feels different. There is something in the air when we read Parashat Bereshit, the first ordinary Shabbat after the long season of holidays. We have just finished the Torah on Simchat Torah and, without pausing, begun it again. Here are new beginnings and possibilities, abundance and loss, jealousy and lying, genealogies and decline. It almost sounds like a plot summary of a new soap opera. But it is so much more. These first chapters open our blueprint for living, our Etz Chayim, our tree of life.

Bereshit also carries an expansive promise. It invites us to think, to wrestle with new ideas, to play with our imagination. And it introduces us to our Creator, the One who spoke, and the world came to be.

The creation story is my favorite to learn with children. Young children have a gift for looking past the black letters of the Torah into the white space around them. That is where they find the meat of the text. They uncover what is unwritten, what is left unsaid, and they say it.

My grandson, who is 4, is fascinated by creation. He keeps returning to the teaching that God created the world with words. He begins with “Savta, if …” in that tone of voice that I know an interesting and at times mind-boggling question will follow. If God created the world with words, how did that work? What really happened when God spoke? Did every word create something, and if they did, then where does the Torah tell us about it? Big questions from a little person. The rabbis would recognize them. Midrash is built from exactly such questions.

I confess I had no answers at first. So, I went back to the days of creation and rediscovered a favorite teaching in Pirkei Avot (5:6) about what God made bein hashmashot, at twilight, in the moment between the end of the sixth day and the beginning of Shabbat. “Ten things were created on the eve of Shabbat at twilight,” it begins: the mouth of the earth that swallowed Korach, the mouth of Miriam’s well, the mouth of the talking donkey, the rainbow, the manna, Moses’ staff, the shamir, the writing, the inscription and the first tablets.

The sages teach that God made these at that precise moment so no one could claim they were outside God’s plan. Even the surprises were part of the design. As a child, my imagination ran wild thinking about what else might have been made at twilight. My grandson’s imagination does the same. He asks about which day dinosaurs were created. He asks about the solar system (all those planets! Does God visit them? And who does God play with when He visits?). And he asks about Pokémon.

He asks many questions I will never be able to answer. I am delighted, sometimes exasperated, and always grateful. I know that the openness of his mind to the awesome possibilities of God will change as he grows and his mind matures. That does not mean he, or any child, will lose curiosity or faith. It just means that the character will change, as it has in all of us.

Each year, Bereshit, both the plain text and the midrash and commentary surrounding it, rekindles our own sense of creation. Our task is to be open to it.

God made the world with words. We were made in God’s image and charged to walk in God’s ways. Just imagine what we can create with our own words and hands: solutions to hunger and poverty, a way to heal the earth, an end to war, true peace.

“When God began to create heaven and earth … God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light … And God saw that it was good.” (Genesis 1:1, 3–4)

Rabbah Arlene Berger is the rabbi of Shirat HaNefesh congregation in Chevy Chase, Maryland. She is also a community chaplain through the Charles E. Smith Life Communities and JSSA, the Jewish Social Service Agency.