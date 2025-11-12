D’var Torah: Courage, Compassion and Steadfastness

Rabbi Jennifer Weiner

This week’s Torah portion is Chayei Sarah: Genesis 23:1 – 25:18

During my first summer in the United States Navy, I had the privilege of teaching religious education to a group of Marines and sailors. Though we were all in basic training, we came from different modules and backgrounds, each finding our way through the rigors of military life. My co-teacher and I had an arrangement with the rabbi, our Jewish chaplain on base, that those leading services could wear civilian clothing, helping the troops feel more connected to the atmosphere of their home congregations.

Each week, the Marines and sailors arrived in uniform, and one could often tell what week of training the sailors were in by the condition of their attire, some crisp and new, others softened by hard work. The recruits we taught had one special request: they wanted to see me in uniform on my basic training graduation day. To honor that, I arrived at my final service in full dress summer whites.

When the troops came for religious education that Friday evening, we gathered in our usual spot outside the chapel. Suddenly, one of the cadets shouted, “Officer on deck!” I looked around, only to realize that the officer they were saluting was me. As I stood and returned their salute, tears filled my eyes. I had survived my first summer in the U.S. Navy, and these were my people.

We are also the people of Abraham and Sarah.

This week’s Torah portion, Chayei Sarah, “The Life of Sarah,” paradoxically begins with her death. Genesis 23:1 tells us, “Sarah lived to be 127 years old, such was the span of Sarah’s life.” The sages describe Sarah as possessing hishtavut hanefesh, equanimity, inner calmness, a soul at peace. The Midrash also praises her for her beauty, wisdom and steadfast spirit.

After Sarah’s passing, Abraham rises from his mourning to purchase the Cave of Machpelah from the Hittites, determined to secure a burial site that would forever belong to his family. Though the Hittites offer it as a gift, Abraham insists on paying full price, an act of dignity and agency in the face of grief.

Later, Abraham sends his servant Eliezer to find a wife for Isaac. At a well, Eliezer meets Rebecca, whose kindness shines through as she offers water not only to him but also to his camels. Moved by her generosity, Eliezer brings Rebecca home. When she arrives, Isaac brings her into his mother’s tent, a profound gesture that symbolizes continuity. The commentators teach that Rebecca inherited not only Sarah’s tent but her spiritual mantle as well. Through Rebecca’s wisdom and compassion, the legacy of Sarah, and the lineage of our people, endured.

As we mark Veterans Day, we honor those who have served our nation with courage and devotion. Their sacrifices ensure that our collective story continues, just as the courage of our ancestors carried forward the heritage of our faith.

May we show our veterans, and one another, hishtavut hanefesh: calmness, gratitude and a steadfast heart.

Rabbi Jennifer Weiner is the interim rabbi at Beth El Hebrew Congregation in Alexandria, Virginia. Ordained in 1996 by HUC-JIR, she has over 30 years of experience in Jewish communal leadership, education and intentional interim rabbinate.