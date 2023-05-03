On Feb. 24, Edith Baldinger, of Highland Park, N.J., passed away at age 97. Edie was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Baldinger; and mother of Alan (Esther) Baldinger and Janice (Arnold) Lustiger. She was the proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 31.

Edie was born and raised in South Carolina, where she attended the University of South Carolina, graduating magna cum laude in 1945. She eventually settled in the Washington area, where she lived for more than 50 years before moving to Highland Park in 2001.

After college, she worked as a cryptographer for the Signal Corps, helping to break codes during the latter part of World War II. Later she became a buyer of womens’ clothes for the Hecht Company for several years before marrying and raising her family.

Edie was a longtime member of Adas Israel Congregation and a regular attendee at the traditional minyan on Shabbat. Contributions may be made to Bikur Cholim of Greater Washington.