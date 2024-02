On Feb. 13, Edith DuGoff of Silver Spring, MD, passed away. Beloved wife of the late Albert DuGoff; loving mother of David (Victoria Bor) DuGoff and Sharen DuGoff Faye. Also survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

For donations in lieu of flowers: Claire Meltzer (Admin Philanthropy Office), designate to Oncology Pavilion at Medstar Montgomery Medical Center, 18101 Prince Philip Drive, Olney, MD 20832.