Edith “Edie” Nash passed away on July 23. Beloved life partner of Lew Mendelson; devoted mother of Joshua Nash; loving twin sister of the late Ruth Kitay; aunt of Millicent and Carolyn Kitay; and great-aunt of Sylvia and Madeline Snow. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice.

