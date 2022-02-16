Edith Elinor Berlin, of Silver Spring, died on Feb. 6. She was 102. Edith was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1919 and earned a master’s degree in library science. She worked as a librarian during World War II, and later in the Montgomery County Public Schools. She lived in Bannockburn, Leisure World and Riderwood Village, and treasured the friends she had in all three communities. She was predeceased in 2010 by Seymour, her husband of 70 years, with whom she had traveled extensively in retirement. She was amazed and proud to have reached the age of 102. Beloved mother of Marcia Radin and Jeffrey Berlin; adoring grandmother of four and great-grandmother of two.

