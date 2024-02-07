On Jan. 21, Edith L. Tempchin (née Becker) passed away peacefully at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Ivan Tempchin; loving mother of Judy (Greg) Dulovich, Sharon (Patrick) Bourque, and Larry Tempchin (Ginger Ankerbrand); adoring grandmother to Samantha Tempchin (Andrew Schliep), Joseph Tempchin, Dylan Bourque and Courtney Bourque; dear sister of the late Norma Tash; daughter of the late Maurice and Jean Becker.

She also leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews and her devoted caregiver and friend Brendia Epps. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.