Edith Pollner

On Oct. 14, Edith K. Pollner, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away. Beloved wife of (the late) Marco D. Pollner; devoted mother of Peggy (Doug) Letter and John (Jenny) and Andrew (Delia) Pollner. Cherished grandmother of Lizzy Letter, Debbie (Jason) Miller, Ziva Pollner and great-grandmother of Jackson and Naomi Miller.

Born in New York City, Edie attended Hunter College and developed a lifelong passion for the arts. While living in Santiago, Chile, she studied at Bellas Artes, wrote a monthly column on art exhibitions for a Chilean newspaper and published a book highlighting emerging Chilean artists. Later in life, after raising her children, she earned a master’s degree in museum administration, worked at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and owned a small art gallery in Georgetown.

Edie was also a dedicated supporter of Montgomery County public libraries, working at the Little Falls branch and actively fundraising for the Friends of the Library. Summers often found her at Mohican Pool, enjoying water aerobics with her fellow “Mermaids.” She also loved her weekly French class group. Beginning in the mid-1980s, she spent her winters in Siesta Key, Florida, where she delighted in opera, concerts, time with friends and, of course, the pool and beach. Throughout her life, Edie embraced art, culture, community and friendship with enthusiasm and a spirit of lifelong curiosity.

All services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.