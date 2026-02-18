Editorial: A Commission’s Reset, After the Hijack

The White House Religious Liberty Commission was created to do serious work: to defend Americans’ First Amendment rights and recommend how to protect religious freedom — including confronting the surge in antisemitism since Oct. 7, 2023.

Its first public hearing, focused on antisemitism, should have been a sober moment. Jewish witnesses described harassment on campuses, intimidation in workplaces and the normalization of anti-Jewish hostility. Their tone was measured. Their purpose was clear. They came to testify about rising hatred in the United States — not to be drawn into ideological crossfire.

Then the hearing was hijacked.

Commissioner Carrie Prejean Boller, a conservative activist and former Miss California, interrupted testimony to argue that antisemitism had been defined “too broadly,” defended public figures with records of antisemitic rhetoric and steered the discussion toward her objections to Zionism. She announced that she had been counting references to Israel in the testimony and demanded that witnesses condemn Israel’s conduct in Gaza — as if Jewish Americans describing antisemitism owed her a loyalty test.

This was not good-faith inquiry. It was a deliberate blurring of lines that must remain clear.

Criticism of Israeli policy is not antisemitism. But dismissing Jewish testimony about anti-Jewish hatred, reframing antisemitism as oversensitivity or turning a hearing on domestic hate into a referendum on Israel can be. A commission convened to address antisemitism is not the place to litigate the Gaza war — and certainly not to interrogate Jewish witnesses for failing to condemn Israel on command.

The reaction in the room was telling. Audience members pushed back. Other commissioners responded with restraint. Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, the commission’s sole Jewish member, reminded the panel that no one speaks for an entire religious community — a pointed rebuke delivered without theatrics. Careful words were chosen even when provocation invited sharper ones.

Restraint, however, cannot substitute for accountability.

Two days later, Commission Chair Dan Patrick removed Boller, stating plainly that no member has the right to hijack a hearing for personal or political agendas. That was the correct decision. A federal commission charged with protecting religious liberty cannot operate as a cable-news stage or social-media battleground. Credibility is its currency — and Boller’s spectacle drained it.

Now comes the more important test: What happens next?

Established by executive order and set to conclude on July 4, 2026, unless extended, the commission has limited time to produce meaningful recommendations. The White House can fill the vacancy quickly — and should do so with seriousness and transparency. The next appointee need not share particular politics, but must demonstrate knowledge of religious discrimination, disciplined listening and a commitment to protecting pluralism rather than provoking it.

More broadly, the commission must demonstrate that it will follow its governing charter in substance, not just form — elevating expertise over spectacle and producing concrete recommendations, including best practices for protecting houses of worship, clearer civil-rights enforcement guidance and stronger interfaith coalitions against hate.

Boller’s removal closes one chapter. But the deeper question remains whether this commission will meet the moment. Antisemitism is rising. Religious liberty is fragile.

Americans deserve a body that treats both with moral clarity and institutional seriousness — not one that confuses provocation with principle.

The reset has begun. Now the commission must prove it can govern itself — and protect the freedoms it was created to defend.