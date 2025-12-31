Editorial: A Hemorrhaging Conservative Right

The American right is fracturing in public, and the fault line is no longer trade, immigration or even Donald Trump. It is antisemitism — whether it will be confronted honestly or rationalized, laundered and excused in the name of movement unity.

At the center of this rupture stands Ben Shapiro, an Orthodox Jew and unapologetic conservative who has spent years shaping the intellectual culture of the modern right. We disagree sharply with Shapiro on much of his ideological agenda. But on one point there can be no daylight: Antisemitism is a moral poison, and no political movement can tolerate, promote, glaze or platform it without forfeiting its claim to seriousness.

Shapiro’s denunciation of figures such as Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Steve Bannon and Candace Owens was not an act of factional betrayal. It was an act of moral clarity. He called out the normalization of conspiracism, the indulgence of Holocaust denial and the rehabilitation of extremists whose admiration for Hitler is neither subtle nor ambiguous.

The response from the right has been chilling. At AmericaFest and across right-wing media, energy flowed not toward repudiating antisemitism but toward defending those accused of flirting with it. Carlson mocked accountability itself. Bannon labeled Shapiro a “cancer.” Owens — once Shapiro’s protégé — responded with vulgar contempt while promoting conspiracies that implicate Jews and Israel in acts of violence. Kelly went further still.

Kelly’s remarks were especially revealing. By lumping Shapiro together with Bari Weiss — two influential Jewish commentators — she suggested that Jews who speak openly in defense of Israel are themselves the problem. In her telling, antisemitism is not fueled by Holocaust deniers or Nazi sympathizers, but by Jews who insist on drawing lines. That is not critique; it is inversion — blaming Jews for the hatred directed at them.

That inversion has become familiar. On the populist right, antisemitism now arrives wrapped in the language of “America First,” disguised as foreign-policy realism or resentment of imagined Jewish power. Among younger conservatives online, jokes about ovens and Hitler circulate freely, while conspiracies about Israel and “Jewish donors” are framed as truth-telling rather than recycled hate.

This is not a fringe problem. It is a movement-level crisis. Silence in the face of it is not neutrality — it is permission.

Shapiro understands this. His stand is not about Israel as a policy debate. It is about whether a political movement can still say, without equivocation, that Nazis, Nazi sympathizers and those who sanitize them are beyond the pale. That this now requires courage tells us how far the ground has shifted.

For the Jewish community, the lesson is old and unsettling. Antisemitism rarely announces itself plainly. It tests boundaries — asking whether Jews will be tolerated only if they are quiet, grateful and strategically invisible. Jewish history teaches that danger lies not only in open hatred, but in the normalization of contempt. Movements reveal their character not by what they condemn in theory, but by what they excuse in practice.

We are in a war of values, whether we welcome the language or not. Wars expose character. History — and Jewish memory — are unforgiving to movements that decide antisemitism is tolerable so long as it is politically useful or rhetorically fashionable. The right is being tested now, not by its enemies, but by its willingness to draw lines that should never have blurred. Too many are choosing evasion. That choice will not age well.