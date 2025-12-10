Editorial: A Presidency Without a Through Line

After just one year of President Donald Trump’s second term, America is not exhausted by the pace of change — it is exhausted by the absence of any coherent direction. Policies are not adjusted; they are abandoned. Positions are not refined; they are reversed without warning. The administration governs as if it cannot sustain a thought long enough for it to mature into policy. What begins as conviction often ends as distraction, leaving the nation — and the world — tracking shifting signals rather than stable strategy.

Drug enforcement offers a striking example. The president has called narcotics trafficking a national security emergency, authorized lethal strikes on boats allegedly carrying drugs, and deployed additional military assets across the Caribbean. Last month, he declared Venezuelan airspace “closed in its entirety.” Yet days later — over objections from officials who helped prosecute the case — he formally pardoned Juan Orlando Hernández, the former Honduran president convicted of conspiring to route nearly 400 tons of cocaine into the United States. Hernández is now out of federal custody. As one former intelligence official observed, “You cannot promise to shut down the pipelines and reward the man who helped build them.”

Foreign policy is no more consistent. On Ukraine, the president alternates between pledging support “until the mission is complete” and insisting Europe should shoulder the burden alone. With Russia, he touts “the toughest sanctions in history,” while signaling privately that energy restrictions could be lifted if Moscow cooperates elsewhere. In the Middle East, he vows to preserve Israel’s qualitative military edge even as he advances talks to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia; threatens Iran one week and hints at rapprochement the next; and courts Gulf leaders only to berate them soon after. Trade officials now describe planning against “a moving target with transient logic.”

Economic policy offers the same pattern. The tariff arena has become its own carnival of unpredictability — rates raised without warning, exemptions granted and withdrawn, allies hit one day and courted the next. Businesses cannot plan and global markets jolt at every hint of a new presidential impulse. It is little surprise that economists now openly hope the U.S. Supreme Court constrains the president’s free-form tariff authority simply to restore a semblance of order. The country cannot endure three more years of tariff bingo.

Even domestic messaging shifts without warning. One week, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is a “dangerous radical”; shortly after, he is “a voice for New York’s future.” Elon Musk is heralded as an innovation partner, then dismissed, only to be welcomed back weeks later. Environmental safeguards are suspended, reinstated when industry objects, then modified again. Border enforcement is “priority No. 1” until the spotlight moves on.

This is not ideological evolution; it is behavioral impulsiveness. While adaptation is essential to governance, improvisation without reflection undermines credibility and paralyzes institutions. Policy cannot be executed if rewritten midstream. Allies cannot strategize alongside a nation that seems to change course based on whose call came last.

It is only year one. Three remain.

America is not asking for rigid doctrines. It is asking for coherence — leadership that pauses, weighs consequences, consults expertise and shifts direction only when circumstance demands it, not when attention drifts. Thoughtful, deliberate leadership can still guide the next chapter — if those in power are willing to sustain a principle long enough to follow it through.