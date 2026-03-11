Editorial: A Sneer at Shabbat

The Department of Homeland Security has opened an investigation into remarks reportedly made by Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol commander who helped lead the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement crackdowns in several American cities.

The issue arises from a January phone call with federal prosecutors in Minnesota. The state’s U.S. attorney, Daniel Rosen, an Orthodox Jew, was unavailable during part of the weekend because he observes Shabbat. According to multiple people familiar with the call, Bovino reacted with irritation. He referred sarcastically to Jews as the “chosen people” and asked whether Orthodox Jewish criminals “take Saturdays off.”

Those words deserve to be repeated exactly as reported. They reveal far more than the bureaucratic phrase now circulating — “unprofessional comments.” They reveal contempt.

Shabbat observance is not an eccentricity. It is among the oldest continuous religious practices in the world. From sundown Friday to nightfall Saturday, observant Jews step away from work and the daily rush of life. Observation of the Sabbath is a biblical commandment that has anchored Jewish life for thousands of years.

And Jews have protected it at enormous cost. They carried it through centuries of exile, when keeping Shabbat could mean losing one’s livelihood. They guarded it through eras when Jewish religious life was mocked or restricted. They preserved it through violence, expulsions and persecution.

They also carried it to America believing that here a Jew could keep the Sabbath and still serve the public.

That promise is not theoretical. The United States has long accommodated religious practice in public life. Courts adjust schedules around holy days. Military units make space for prayer and dietary laws. Legislatures do the same. None of this weakens government. It affirms the country’s central promise: Americans do not have to abandon their faith to participate fully in civic life.

What Bovino’s remarks suggest is something different — the old suspicion that Jewish religious observance is an inconvenience to be mocked. His rhetorical jab — whether Orthodox criminals “take Saturdays off” — follows a familiar pattern: reduce a sacred practice to a joke and turn faith into a punchline.

Some will say our reaction is hypersensitive. Perhaps it is. But Jewish hypersensitivity was learned across generations that discovered how easily ridicule can harden into prejudice.

The context only heightens the concern. Bovino has already drawn criticism for aggressive tactics during immigration enforcement operations and for disputed accounts surrounding the use of force. When an official entrusted with extraordinary authority repeatedly finds himself at the center of controversy, questions about judgment become unavoidable.

Federal law enforcement officers wield enormous power. They can detain, search and disperse crowds. The legitimacy of that authority depends on public trust — trust that those exercising it respect the communities they serve. Mocking a colleague’s religion corrodes that trust.

If the accounts of Bovino’s remarks are accurate, the issue is not merely whether a federal official spoke inappropriately out of frustration. It is whether someone charged with enforcing the law understands one of the freedoms that law exists to protect.

Because in America, the right to keep Shabbat is not an inconvenience. It is the point.