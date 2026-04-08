Editorial: Addiction by Design — and Accountability at Last

A Los Angeles jury’s verdict against Meta and Google, finding their platforms liable for intentionally designing addictive features that harmed children, marks a turning point in the debate over Big Tech’s responsibility. The damages — $3 million — are modest. The implications are not.

The case did not arise in a vacuum. For years, researchers, parents and policymakers have raised alarms about the architecture of social media: infinite scroll, autoplay, algorithmic amplification of emotionally charged content. The concern has never been simply that these platforms are popular, but that they are engineered to be irresistible, particularly to developing minds.

Evidence points to shrinking attention spans, dopamine-driven feedback loops and correlations with anxiety, depression and social isolation among heavy users.

These concerns resonate in communities that place a premium on education, discipline and the cultivation of attention — not only as academic virtues, but as moral ones. The erosion of focus is not just cognitive; it is communal.

What distinguishes this ruling is the jury’s conclusion that the harm was not incidental. It was intentional.

That matters. The law has long struggled with where to draw the line between a product that is merely attractive and one that is unreasonably dangerous. This verdict suggests that when companies knowingly design systems to exploit psychological vulnerabilities, especially in children, they cross that line. We do not excuse a toy manufacturer whose product predictably injures children simply because the toy is engaging. Products offered to the public must meet a baseline of safety. That principle should not evaporate in the digital realm.

From that perspective, the ruling is not only defensible — it is overdue.

Still, there is reason for caution. If broadly applied, this logic could expose a wide swath of software to litigation. Many modern products — from video games to streaming services to emerging AI tools — are designed to maximize engagement. Where does “engaging” become “addictive,” and “addictive” become legally actionable? Courts are not always well-suited to draw those lines, and the risk of overcorrection is real.

There is also concern about unintended consequences. Innovation depends on experimentation with user experience, including features that capture attention. If companies begin designing defensively — prioritizing legal exposure over engagement — there may be a chilling effect on creativity and development. Scholarship, too, could be affected, particularly in fields studying behavioral design and human-computer interaction.

But those concerns should not obscure the central fact: the jury found intentional harm to children. That is not a gray area. It is a bright line. A society that fails to protect its children from foreseeable harm compromises its future.

The more difficult question is whether this ruling will change behavior. On its own, a $3 million verdict will not. But as a signal — to regulators, plaintiffs’ lawyers and other courts — it could prove consequential. If similar cases follow, the cumulative pressure may force companies to rethink design choices that prioritize time-on-platform over user well-being.

That would be a welcome shift.

The digital ecosystem is not going away. But the idea that its most powerful actors bear no responsibility for foreseeable consequences is becoming harder to sustain. This verdict does not resolve that tension. It does, however, move the conversation in a necessary direction: toward accountability without abandoning innovation.

The challenge now is to ensure that the law draws that balance carefully — and remembers why this case mattered.