Editorial: The Tehran Crossroads

Wars do not end when missiles stop flying. They end when someone decides what the new strategic reality will be.

If President Donald Trump is right that the U.S.–Israeli campaign against Iran is “ahead of schedule,” then the decisive phase is no longer military. It is political. What, precisely, constitutes victory? Regime change? Or something narrower — but potentially more durable?

Toppling the Islamic Republic is the most dramatic option. But it is also the most unpredictable. A fractured Iran could descend into Revolutionary Guard fiefdoms, militia violence and ethnic insurgencies, with strategic weapons caught in the chaos. The fall of a regime does not guarantee the rise of stability.

There is another possible off-ramp.

Imagine an Islamic Republic that survives — but in radically reduced form. No nuclear breakout capability. No long-range ballistic missile production threatening Israel or the Gulf. No sustained proxy warfare through Hezbollah, Iraqi militias or the Houthis. In exchange: sanctions relief, economic reintegration and a path away from total dependence on China and Russia.

A “neutered” Iran must mean more than bombed facilities and shattered infrastructure. Military damage is reversible. Centrifuges can be rebuilt. Missile factories can reopen. Proxy networks can be reactivated. What makes rollback credible is not destruction alone, but structural constraint: verifiable dismantlement of enrichment beyond civilian levels; continuous international monitoring; enforceable limits on missile production and procurement; binding commitments that tie sanctions relief to compliance. Without such mechanisms, Tehran retains both the technical capacity and political incentive to rebuild.

For Israel, the distinction is profound.

An Iran stripped not just of hardware but of the ability to rapidly restore it is no longer an existential adversary. It becomes a hostile state — containable, deterrable and strategically weaker. Hezbollah without sustained Iranian funding and direction becomes a Lebanese problem, not an Iranian forward command. Hamas without reliable Iranian backing loses depth. The “ring of fire” doctrine collapses.

The central question is whether such retrenchment can occur without regime implosion.

Inside Tehran, authority is temporarily fluid. The constitution provides for an interim leadership arrangement while the Assembly of Experts selects a successor. Real influence, however, flows through institutions — especially the Supreme National Security Council, which synchronizes military, nuclear and regional policy. Its secretary, Ali Larijani, is a seasoned insider: former nuclear negotiator, former speaker of parliament and long embedded in the regime’s upper ranks.

Larijani cannot personally dismantle centrifuges or order the Revolutionary Guards to abandon missiles. But figures like him can assemble elite consensus if Iran’s remaining power centers conclude that preserving the regime matters more than preserving every element of its strategic arsenal. Retrenchment would not signal ideological conversion. It would signal institutional survival.

For Trump, such a deal could be framed as decisive: Iran’s most dangerous capabilities dismantled without the chaos of regime collapse.

For Israel, the dilemma is sharper: Is a structurally constrained Islamic Republic — one that lacks a rapid nuclear breakout capability, is subject to enforceable constraints on missiles and is no longer the linchpin of a regional proxy network — preferable to the gamble of revolution that could produce fragmentation, new militant actors and even greater instability on its borders?

Whether Tehran’s surviving elites — and the strategic judgments of Washington and Jerusalem — choose it will determine what victory truly means for the region.