Editorial: APA’s Antisemitism Reckoning Has Finally Arrived

The American Psychological Association, with more than 170,000 members, is the country’s most influential professional voice on mental health. It sets standards, accredits programs and shapes how trauma, identity and justice are understood across American life. When the APA speaks, universities listen. Hospitals listen. Policymakers listen.

That power carries responsibility — especially in moments of moral stress.

For more than a year, Jewish psychologists have warned that antisemitism inside the APA has metastasized since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and the war in Gaza. They described hostile listservs, professional ostracism, rhetoric that excuses or glorifies violence against Jews and Israelis, and an institutional culture that increasingly treats Zionism as a moral offense rather than a protected identity. Their complaints were detailed, documented and persistent.

The APA did not meaningfully respond.

Now, Congress has stepped in — belatedly, but necessarily. Last week, the House Education and Workforce Committee opened a formal investigation into antisemitism at the APA, citing credible allegations that Jewish members were harassed, sidelined and ignored, and that their complaints went unanswered for months. Chairman Tim Walberg’s letter to APA leadership lays out a damning record: pro-Hamas rhetoric in APA forums, educational credit granted for conferences featuring speakers who minimize Jewish suffering or endorse violence and internal efforts to repeal the APA’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

This is not a misunderstanding or a one-off failure. It is institutional negligence.

The most troubling element is not that antisemitic speech occurred — professional organizations, like all large bodies, struggle with internal discipline. It is that the APA repeatedly declined to draw clear lines. When Jewish members raised concerns, their letter went unanswered. When Rep. Ritchie Torres pressed the APA to act, the association convened a forum that elevated outspoken anti-Israel activists alongside those reporting harassment. When asked to affirm that antisemitism can masquerade as anti-Zionism, the APA equivocated.

In psychology, avoidance has a name: denial. And denial is corrosive.

The APA cannot credibly claim to understand trauma while dismissing the lived experience of Jewish professionals. It cannot promote “safe spaces” while allowing ideological litmus tests to determine who belongs. And it cannot posture as a moral authority while treating antisemitism as a political inconvenience rather than a professional failure.

Congress is right to investigate — but the obvious question is what took so long. The evidence has been public for months. The warnings were explicit. If this inquiry is to mean anything, it must not end with document requests and carefully worded statements.

Broader action is warranted. Accrediting bodies should review whether the APA has upheld its duty of neutrality and nondiscrimination. Federal agencies that rely on APA standards should demand assurances — and proof — that Jewish professionals are protected. Other professional associations should examine whether similar patterns exist within their own ranks, rather than waiting for congressional subpoenas to force the issue.

And the APA itself must finally choose. It can continue to placate its loudest ideological factions, or it can reaffirm a simple principle: antisemitism — including when cloaked in academic language or anti-Zionist dogma — has no place in a profession dedicated to human dignity.

This investigation is not an attack on psychology. It is a test of whether one of America’s most influential institutions still understands the harm it is sworn to confront.