Editorial: Birthright Citizenship: A Constitutional Promise

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to review the legality of President Donald Trump’s executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship is not a routine procedural step. It is a sobering signal that the court is willing to consider whether a president may unilaterally rewrite one of the Constitution’s clearest guarantees. Had the court simply declined to hear the appeal, the unanimous lower court rulings striking down the order would have remained intact. By taking the case, the justices have placed the Fourteenth Amendment itself on the table.

The citizenship clause of that amendment is unambiguous: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Those 28 words were drafted in the aftermath of the Civil War to put citizenship beyond the reach of political manipulation. They were meant to guarantee that America would never again allow a government to decide — based on race, status or ideology — who belongs in the national community.

Lower courts across the country reached the same conclusion when confronted with the executive order: The Constitution does not permit a president to erase birthright citizenship. Judges appointed by both Republican and Democratic presidents agreed that the order contradicts the plain text of the Fourteenth Amendment, flouts more than a century of settled precedent and revives arguments that were rejected when the amendment was adopted. Their rulings were not close, creative, or conflicted. They were straightforward applications of constitutional law.

In a functioning legal system, such uniformity should matter. Disputes typically reach the Supreme Court when the lower courts disagree, or when the law is unsettled, or when new factual questions demand clarification. None of that is true here. The law is clear; the history is clear; the precedents are clear. That the court nonetheless agreed to hear the case introduces an element of uncertainty that should trouble anyone who believes constitutional rights are not meant to fluctuate with political winds.

To be sure, the court may ultimately affirm what the lower courts recognized: that citizenship by birth is not a policy preference but a constitutional guarantee. That would reinforce the boundary between executive authority and constitutional text, and it would protect millions of Americans whose status should never be subject to presidential whim.

But if the court endorses the executive order — directly or indirectly — it would mark a constitutional rupture. A ruling permitting the president to limit birthright citizenship would not reflect an interpretive disagreement. It would reflect a willingness to discard the explicit command of the Fourteenth Amendment. It would invite future presidents to redefine citizenship whenever politically expedient. And it would destabilize a principle that has anchored the nation’s identity for more than 150 years: that America makes citizens not by lineage, favor, or decree, but by birth under its laws.

The Constitution contains many clauses that demand careful parsing. The citizenship clause is not one of them. The Supreme Court now must decide whether that clarity still constrains presidential power — or whether even the most explicit constitutional promises can be unraveled by executive ambition.