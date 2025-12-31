Editorial: Diplomacy by Vacancy Is Not a Strategy

President Donald Trump has every legal right to recall U.S. ambassadors. Ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president. They are, by definition, personal representatives of the Oval Office. No one disputes that authority.

What is far harder to defend is the timing, scope and strategic logic of the administration’s decision to recall 48 ambassadors simultaneously from Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and South America — on top of dozens of posts that are already vacant.

Authority is not the same thing as wisdom. And in this case, the wisdom is elusive.

The United States already operates with roughly 80 unfilled ambassadorships, including in allied capitals and fragile regions where American engagement matters daily. Instead of prioritizing nominations and confirmations, the administration has chosen to deepen the vacuum — removing experienced envoys before successors are even named, much less confirmed by the Senate.

That is not how effective transitions typically work. Previous administrations of both parties have pursued orderly replacement processes, allowing ambassadors to remain in place until successors were ready. That approach preserves continuity, reassures allies and prevents adversaries from exploiting uncertainty. This decision does the opposite.

An ambassador is not ceremonial window dressing. In many countries — particularly across Africa, parts of Asia and conflict-prone regions — the ambassador is the face of American power, credibility and attention. They convene governments, manage crises, coordinate security cooperation, advocate for U.S. businesses and signal that Washington is paying attention.

When that position is vacant, embassies do not shut down — but they operate at diminished influence. A chargé d’affaires does not carry the same weight as a Senate-confirmed ambassador. Host governments know the difference. So do rivals.

And rivals are watching closely.

China and Russia do not leave seats empty. Beijing, in particular, has spent two decades investing in diplomatic saturation — showing up everywhere, consistently and with purpose. When the United States withdraws its senior diplomatic presence, China moves in quickly: offering infrastructure deals, development financing, security cooperation and political backing. Russia does the same, especially in fragile states where instability creates leverage.

In countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Somalia, Armenia or Yemen, the absence of a U.S. ambassador is not symbolic. It is strategic. It weakens American leverage precisely when great-power competition is intensifying.

The administration argues that these recalls are routine steps to ensure alignment with an “America First” agenda. But experienced career ambassadors already implement presidential policy regardless of party. That is their job. Wholesale recalls without replacements do not strengthen control — they weaken execution.

There is also a practical reality that cannot be ignored: Ambassadorial nominations take time. Vetting takes time. Senate confirmation takes time. Creating dozens of additional vacancies all at once ensures that many of these posts will remain unfilled for months.

Diplomacy is not a light switch. Relationships, trust and influence are built through presence and continuity — and they are lost far more quickly.

The United States can afford many things. It cannot afford to voluntarily step back from the world while pretending that absence is strength.

Recalling ambassadors may be within the president’s rights. But diplomacy by vacancy is not a strategy. It is an invitation for others to take America’s place.