Editorial: Executive Overreach on the High Seas

The most troubling aspect of the Trump administration’s lethal boat strikes off Venezuela is not only the brutality of the second reported attack — though that alone warrants investigation. It is the unmistakable signal that the administration is asserting sweeping authority to use lethal force without congressional approval, meaningful oversight, or even a coherent legal theory. Officials continue to insist the operations are lawful, yet the government’s narrative keeps shifting as hearings, leaks and press reports expose contradictions that grow more alarming by the week. Now, civil rights groups have sued to force release of the administration’s secret legal justification — a striking indication of how threadbare the official explanations have become.

In a nation built on checks and balances, this is not a bureaucratic defect. It is a direct assault on democratic accountability.

Since early September, the U.S. military has carried out more than 20 strikes on vessels the administration claims were trafficking narcotics, killing scores of people. Yet the White House has provided Congress with no meaningful intelligence, no evidence of an imminent threat and no request for authorization. The routes being targeted are not known fentanyl corridors. What the administration calls “drug enforcement” increasingly resembles an improvised naval campaign conducted without transparency or statutory grounding — a campaign that continued recently with another deadly strike.

The evolving narrative around the Sept. 2 incident makes the dangers plain. Initial statements downplayed the allegation of a second strike; later briefings acknowledged it. Early claims insisted the survivors posed a threat; later accounts conceded they were unarmed and defenseless. And what began as vague references to “on-scene judgment” has shifted toward suggestions that a verbal directive from senior leadership drove the decision — a directive no one has credibly justified and no lawful authority ever conferred.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was not empowered to wage a personal shadow conflict or dispense lethal instructions untethered from statute or oversight. Yet the administration’s own revisions imply precisely that.

If those accounts are accurate, the second strike crossed a line deeply embedded in American military doctrine and international law: shipwrecked survivors must be rescued, not targeted. Former military lawyers from across the political spectrum have warned it may constitute unlawful killing. No service member should have to choose between obeying orders and violating the most basic rules of war.

Equally alarming is the manner in which these directives were delivered. Senior officials reportedly issued them verbally, with no written record, legal analysis or internal review.

That is not sloppiness; it is an intentional evasion of accountability that shields policymakers while exposing personnel to legal jeopardy. The classified memo the administration refuses to release is unlikely to cure that defect — its secrecy only underscores how fragile the legal theory must be.

Meanwhile, Congress appears poised to end its inquiry into the Sept. 2 strike without producing answers, even as lethal operations continue. That abdication cannot stand.

Congress must intervene now — not after the next strike, not after another shifting explanation, not after more lives are lost. Lawmakers should demand the full legal rationale, suspend unauthorized operations and reassert the war powers authority the Constitution assigns them. If they fail to act, the precedent they permit today will be the power any president claims tomorrow.