Editorial: In Support of Jewish Charter Schools

The recent pushback from Jewish leaders in Tulsa, Oklahoma, against a proposed Jewish charter school is understandable. Their central objection is procedural: that an outside organization pursued a publicly funded Jewish charter school without sustained consultation with local institutions that have long invested in Jewish education. That concern is legitimate. Jewish communities function best when major initiatives are built collaboratively, not introduced as faits accomplis. Consultation is essential.

But process failures should not obscure the larger question of whether Jewish charter schools, properly structured and legally sound, serve a legitimate role in American Jewish life. Experience from other states suggests they do.

Jewish charter schools are not new. Networks like the Ben Gamla Jewish Charter School Foundation, founded by former Rep. Peter Deutsch, have operated for more than a decade in Florida, New York and Arizona. They educate thousands of students — many from families who would otherwise have no access to Jewish education at all.

The model comes with trade-offs, and advocates should be candid about them. Jewish charter schools cannot offer prayer, religious instruction or ritual observance in the way private day schools do. Jewish content must be framed as language, history and culture rather than devotion. Families choosing a charter school are opting for exposure, not immersion.

That is not a flaw. It is a choice.

For many families — interfaith households, culturally Jewish families or those priced out of day schools — the alternative is often no Jewish education whatsoever. Charter schools widen the spectrum. They introduce Jewish identity where it might otherwise disappear entirely.

Concerns that charter schools will destabilize existing institutions are understandable but overstated. In practice, charter schools tend to serve a different population than day schools, not siphon them. Where both exist, they often function as complementary entry points into Jewish life. Some students later move into day schools or synagogue programs.

Others do not — but would otherwise have had no Jewish educational connection at all.

The Tulsa debate is also tied to an unresolved legal question. Oklahoma’s attempt to approve the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School was struck down by the state supreme court, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to issue a definitive ruling. The governing principle remains clear: States may not exclude schools from public programs solely because they are religious, but public charter schools must still operate as public schools, not vehicles for taxpayer-funded religious instruction.

That distinction matters. Jewish charter schools can survive constitutional scrutiny only if Jewish content remains cultural rather than devotional and enrollment is open and nondiscriminatory. Those boundaries must be explicit and enforced.

It would be a mistake, however, for Jewish communal leaders to respond to charter proposals by trying to block them outright. American Jewish life has long thrived through educational pluralism — day schools, Hebrew schools, camps and adult learning — each serving different needs.

Jewish charter schools are not a substitute for day schools. They are not a panacea. But they are a meaningful option for families navigating identity, finances and preference in a complex educational landscape.

The lesson from Tulsa is not that Jewish charter schools are unwelcome. It is that they must be pursued with humility, local partnership and legal clarity — expanding choice without pretending to replace what already exists.

That balance is not easy. But it is worth striving for.