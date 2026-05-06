Editorial: Iran on the Clock

Iran has long treated the Strait of Hormuz as its leverage over the world. Now, it is discovering that the same chokepoint can be turned against it.

The emerging U.S. strategy — whether by blockade, naval pressure, or the credible threat of interdiction — is straightforward: restrict Iran’s ability to move oil through Hormuz, the narrow passageway through which roughly a fifth of global petroleum flows. Tankers do not have to be sunk to be stopped. Insurance disappears. Shipping companies hesitate. Buyers look elsewhere. The result is the same: fewer barrels leave Iranian ports.

That matters because Iran’s economy is not meaningfully diversified. Oil exports are the regime’s financial engine. Shut off the flow, and the system begins to seize.

What makes this moment different is not just reduced exports, but the physical reality behind them. Oil that cannot be shipped must be stored. Storage fills quickly. Reports suggest Iran has already resorted to makeshift tanks and aging facilities, with only days or weeks of capacity remaining. Once that ceiling is hit, Tehran faces a grim choice: halt production or risk long-term damage to its fields. Shutting in wells is not like flipping a switch; pressure drops, infrastructure degrades and some reserves may never be fully recoverable.

This is not just lost revenue. It is potentially lost future capacity — the erosion of the very asset that sustains the regime.

The financial consequences cascade. No exports means no hard currency, a collapsing rial, surging inflation and an inability to import basic goods. Even before the current escalation, Iran was struggling with currency decline, labor unrest and shortages. This pressure compounds all of it at once.

And then there is the political question: How long can the regime maintain control?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may be running the show, but it still needs to pay its people. Salaries that cannot keep up with inflation become meaningless. Benefits disappear. Patronage networks fray. At some point — no one can say exactly when — the coercive apparatus weakens, not through dramatic defection but through quiet erosion.

History suggests this kind of unraveling is nonlinear. It can take longer than expected — and then happen faster than anyone predicts.

Which brings us back to President Donald Trump.

This strategy, if it is indeed the strategy, is not about shock and awe. It is about time — forcing Iran to choose between its nuclear ambitions and its economic survival. The bet is that time favors the United States.

But time is also the hardest variable for Trump to manage. He is pulled between rising energy prices, anxious markets and the political clock of midterm elections on one hand, and a stated determination to prevent a nuclear Iran on the other.

The risk is impatience. The opportunity is discipline.

Iran can threaten the Strait of Hormuz. It can fire missiles and project defiance. But a regime built on oil cannot survive indefinitely when its oil cannot move — and when the clock is no longer its ally.