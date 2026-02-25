Editorial: Israel and the Red Sea

For decades, Israel treated the Red Sea as strategic background noise — a shipping lane to monitor, not a front to defend. That assumption may be changing. From attacks on commercial vessels to diplomatic battles over ports and recognition, the Red Sea is emerging as a place where Israel’s security posture is being tested.

What may appear to be disconnected crises could signal a broader contest over regional end states. Trade routes, fragile governments and competing ambitions are colliding along the maritime corridor linking Asia, Africa and Europe. For Israel, the Red Sea — from Suez to Bab al-Mandab — is no longer merely a passageway. It is increasingly an arena where deterrence, diplomacy and freedom of action intersect.

At the center of this shift appears to be a more assertive Saudi Arabia. Many analysts suggest Riyadh is less inclined to act solely as a cautious stakeholder and more determined to shape outcomes across Yemen, Sudan and the Horn of Africa. That posture has generated friction not only with Iran but also, at times, with fellow U.S. partners, particularly the United Arab Emirates. Recent maneuvering in the Horn has underscored how visible this rivalry has become, with regional governments navigating between competing Gulf agendas.

Ports and political recognition have taken on added weight. Efforts to influence outcomes in Yemen and Sudan, and to shape governments along the Red Sea coast, suggest a belief that control over access points translates into leverage. The contest is less ideological than positional: who controls the gateways.

Israel’s role in this environment appears driven less by ambition than by exposure.

Jerusalem’s decision to recognize Somaliland was widely interpreted as a security signal. Repeated Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, combined with the vulnerability of maritime chokepoints, have reduced Israel’s room for passivity. A presence near Bab al-Mandab could expand intelligence reach and maritime awareness. It also underscores a practical reality: Israel cannot fully outsource the protection of routes that affect its economy and strategic depth.

The regional response has been mixed. Somalia, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia criticized the move as destabilizing. The United Arab Emirates reacted more cautiously. Houthi leaders in Yemen warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be treated as a potential military target — a reminder that diplomatic gestures are interpreted through a security lens by actors already embedded in Red Sea conflicts.

This episode also highlights the limits of normalization as a strategic umbrella. The Abraham Accords remain significant, but they do not eliminate competition among signatories. Israel may enjoy diplomatic ties, yet it is not insulated from pressure when its security interests intersect with Arab rivalries.

The coming period is unlikely to hinge on a single dramatic crisis. More probable are incremental pressures: proxy struggles in Yemen and Sudan, competition over ports and airfields, and steady probing by regional powers.

For Israel, the task is less prediction than preparation. Securing maritime routes and preserving operational flexibility will shape policy choices in the years ahead. If a broader regional contest is developing, the Red Sea may be where Israel feels its effects first.