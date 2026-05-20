Editorial: Montgomery County’s Primary Choices Matter

Montgomery County’s Democratic primary arrives at a consequential moment. Early voting runs from June 11 to 18, with Election Day on June 23. In a county where Democratic nominees almost invariably prevail in November, the primary is, in practical terms, the election.

Voters make choices for many reasons. The Jewish community is no different, spanning a wide political spectrum. Yet this year, a set of concerns has taken on particular urgency: rising antisemitism in schools and civic life, increasing efforts to stigmatize Israel and marginalize those who support it, and growing security threats to Jewish institutions.

Against that backdrop, many voters are asking a more focused question: Which candidates have demonstrated a willingness to confront antisemitism directly, support security funding for vulnerable institutions, and resist pressures to exclude Jews from public life unless they disavow their connection to Israel? These are consequential issues for our community and each of us.

County Executive

The contest presents a clear contrast in approach and record.

Andrew Friedson has built a reputation as a pragmatic policymaker focused on fiscal discipline and competitiveness. He has emphasized the county’s structural budget challenges and resisted one-time fixes. On issues affecting the Jewish community, his record stands out: leadership on nonprofit security funding and a central role in adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

Evan Glass is a serious contender with strong community ties and a consistent record of engagement on local concerns.

Will Jawando has addressed these issues at times, though we are concerned about his consistency and depth of engagement with Jewish communal leadership.

We endorse Andrew Friedson.

County Council District 1

Debbie Spielberg has 17 years of experience and an understanding of local government, having served as Council staff and as special assistant to the county executive.

Julie Yang brings a clear record from the Board of Education, where she has been a visible and persistent voice confronting antisemitism in Montgomery County Public Schools.

Both candidates have familiarity with and sensitivity to many issues of concern to our community, giving District 1 voters a tough choice between the two. On balance, we favor Spielberg.

County Council District 3

Jud Ashman brings executive experience and strong support from the local Jewish community.

Izola Shaw has drawn backing from progressive organizations whose positions on Israel have become part of the broader debate in this election.

We endorse Jud Ashman.

County Council At-Large

The at-large field is expansive, with both incumbents and challengers offering distinct strengths.

Marc Elrich, now term-limited as county executive, has a long record and played a role in advancing security funding and the IHRA definition.

Scott Goldberg brings business and education experience along with familiarity with Jewish communal concerns.

Laurie-Anne Sayles has emphasized accessibility and responsiveness.

Karla Silvestre has engaged directly on antisemitism in schools and deepened that engagement in recent months.

Other candidates — including Jeremiah Pope, Jim McNulty, Steve Solomon and Hamza Kahn — add further depth.

At the same time, the presence of candidates aligned with organizations that have taken sharply critical positions on Israel has become a point of focus for some voters and for us.

Most notably, Josie Caballero has been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. That organization has supported BDS efforts and characterized Israel in terms — such as “apartheid” and “colonialism” — that many in the Jewish community view as delegitimizing.

Caballero has aligned herself with aspects of that critique, including support for BDS, placing her outside a longstanding bipartisan consensus in Maryland and nationally that opposes such measures. For some voters, her candidacy has become a focal point.

More broadly, endorsements from groups like the Democratic Socialists of America and Our Revolution have drawn scrutiny. While endorsements do not define a candidate, they can signal alignment with views that voters are weighing carefully.

We endorse Marc Elrich, Scott Goldberg, Laurie-Ann Sayles and Karla Sivestre.

School Board At-Large

Wylea Chase is widely regarded as an experienced education leader with strong cross-community ties, including work with Jewish organizations on antisemitism. Omar Lazo offers a different perspective and is also viewed as a credible candidate. As between the two, Wylea Chase is the more experienced candidate and has earned our endorsement.

A Primary That Will Decide

For many voters, this election is less about party labels than about governance, community safety and the boundaries of acceptable public discourse. Montgomery County has long prided itself on inclusion. The question now is whether that commitment will be applied consistently — especially when it is tested.

In a county where the primary effectively determines the outcome, participation is not optional. It is decisive.