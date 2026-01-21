Editorial: Narrative Is the New K Street

Influence in Washington once had a street address. It was practiced by registered lobbyists, disclosed clients and formal channels of persuasion. That system still exists, but it has been overtaken by something more powerful and less visible: the influencer economy. As The Wall Street Journal recently reported, politically aligned social media figures now operate as a parallel lobbying structure — faster, cheaper and far less regulated than anything K Street ever built.

This shift matters everywhere, but especially in arenas already shaped by identity and conflict, like foreign policy, antisemitism and communal security.

The model is simple. Corporations, political committees and foreign governments pay influencers to promote policy positions to massive audiences. Those posts, framed as personal opinion, are monitored by White House staff and sometimes shown directly to the president. Paid messaging becomes visible enthusiasm, which becomes evidence of public demand. The line between persuasion and public opinion quietly dissolves.

The Journal reports that Israel, concerned about rising hostility on the political right, allocated close to a million dollars for a coordinated influencer campaign. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with conservative podcasters and social media figures, urging them to counter anti-Israel narratives. Qatar, meanwhile, flew pro-Trump influencers to Doha, provided luxury access and watched glowing portrayals of the country appear online.

None of this resembles traditional diplomacy or lobbying. It looks like lifestyle branding and personal testimony. That is precisely why it works.

For American Jews, the implications are especially delicate. Antisemitism, Israel, and community safety and security are not abstract policy questions; they are lived realities that demand seriousness and credibility. Yet in the influencer marketplace they are absorbed into a system built on attention, engagement and sponsorship.

That creates a corrosive dynamic. When pro-Israel voices are funded by political or foreign interests, critics can dismiss legitimate concerns as propaganda. When hostile or conspiratorial narratives spread, they can be amplified by bad actors without attribution. In both directions, truth becomes harder to distinguish from marketing.

This is not theoretical. Influencers paid by cannabis interests helped shape Trump’s marijuana policy. Energy companies hired conservative creators to rebrand solar power as freedom. A billionaire seeking a federal appointment entertained MAGA influencers with private jet rides, after which they publicly campaigned for his nomination. These are just a few examples of public policy increasingly being shaped by influencers and viral content rather than evidence-based argument and thoughtful deliberation.

Israel and Middle East security sit inside that same economy. Netanyahu is right that influencers wield reach. But turning geopolitical and domestic advocacy into sponsored content risks eroding credibility when it matters most. These issues cannot rest on the same mechanisms used to sell products or partisan outrage.

There is also a deeper danger. White House officials increasingly treat viral posts as indicators of political reality. But in this system, visibility is often purchased. When money can quietly manufacture what looks like public sentiment, leaders lose the ability to tell what citizens actually believe.

Democracies can survive lobbying. They can survive propaganda. What they struggle to survive is a marketplace where influence disguises itself as authenticity and foreign interests speak through trusted personalities without disclosure.

If attention is now the currency of power, transparency becomes the last line of defense. Without it, debates over policy unfold not in the open, but in the shadows, shaped by whoever can afford the loudest voice in the feed.