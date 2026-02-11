Editorial: Nazism Is Not a Metaphor

Few accusations carry the moral gravity of Nazism. That is precisely why invoking it in contemporary political disputes demands exceptional care — and why doing so casually, even with righteous intent, is dangerous.

That tension is on full display in two recent and sharply opposed opinion essays published in the Forward. In one, Armin Langer argues that comparing ICE to Nazis is historically false, morally corrosive and politically counterproductive. In the other, Terrence Petty contends that parallels between ICE activity and Hitler’s Brownshirts are not only fair but necessary — a warning drawn from early Nazi history about how democracies unravel.

Both essays are serious. Both are animated by moral urgency. But they lead readers in very different directions — and only one preserves the historical meaning it seeks to invoke.

There is no question that U.S. immigration enforcement has produced real abuses: family separations, due process failures, excessive force and a climate of fear in immigrant communities. These harms are real and deserve scrutiny, protest and reform. Naming injustice matters.

But calling those abuses “Gestapo tactics” or likening ICE to Hitler’s Brownshirts does not clarify the danger. It obscures it.

As Langer rightly emphasizes, Nazism was not merely an abusive state apparatus or a case of democratic backsliding. It was a historically singular project organized around eliminationist antisemitism — a worldview that defined Jews as a cosmic threat whose very existence imperiled humanity and therefore had to be annihilated everywhere. The Holocaust was not an accidental outcome of state excess. It was the regime’s purpose.

When Nazism becomes a catch-all metaphor for state cruelty, the Holocaust becomes a moral prop rather than a historically specific catastrophe. For Jews, that erosion is not abstract. It risks turning genocide into rhetoric.

Petty’s argument rests on a different concern: that early warning signs matter more than endpoint comparisons. He points to the language of “enemies within,” the expanding use of federal force, and incidents of violence surrounding immigration enforcement as echoes of how Nazi street militias were folded into state power during the Weimar collapse.

The problem is not the impulse to warn, but the analogy chosen.

ICE is a deeply flawed agency operating within a system that still includes adversarial courts, investigative journalism, congressional oversight and mass protests. Judges continue to block unlawful actions. Journalists continue to report aggressively. Protest movements continue to mobilize and, at times, force policy changes. None of this describes a secret police force operating beyond the law in a one-party state committed to total control.

The Brownshirts were not simply violent enforcers. They were the street-level engine of a revolutionary movement bent on destroying democratic life altogether — terrorizing opponents, silencing dissent and making politics itself impossible. That distinction matters.

There is also a political cost to Nazi analogies. They turn political opponents into moral absolutes, hardening divisions and narrowing the space for democratic correction.

This is not an argument for politeness. It is an argument for precision.

Democracies rarely collapse overnight. They erode unevenly and contentiously. Conflating erosion with completed catastrophe breeds despair rather than strategy.

The Holocaust demands remembrance, not repurposing. When Nazism becomes a rhetorical shortcut rather than a historical reality, we lose the very clarity its memory is meant to provide.