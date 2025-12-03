Editorial: Pope Leo’s Missed Opportunity

There are moments when history hands leaders a platform not just to be seen, but to shape events. Pope Leo XIV, in his first foreign trip as pontiff, stood upon such a platform last week in Ankara. His arrival, accompanied by mounted guards and a ceremonial welcome from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, made for striking imagery. But when it came to substance, the visit fell short.

Turkey is not merely another diplomatic stop. It is strategically positioned at the intersection of religion, global power and regional influence. As NATO’s only Muslim-majority member — and one maintaining high-level contacts with Russia, Iran, Qatar and even Hamas — it exerts disproportionate influence on issues from Gaza to Lebanon. Its relationship with Israel alternates between cooperation and confrontation. A carefully framed papal message, grounded in moral clarity but delivered with restraint, might have encouraged the Turkish government toward constructive leadership rather than inflammatory rhetoric.

Pope Leo’s remarks were sincere but overly safe. He spoke about compassion, unity despite differing beliefs, and the values of peace, education and care for the vulnerable. All worthy themes. Yet their generality made them feel detached from the urgent challenges facing the Middle East — and from Turkey’s central role in shaping them.

No one expects the pope to wade into geopolitical negotiations. The Vatican is cautious about stepping into political confrontations. But the papacy is not merely a diplomatic post; it is a moral one. Popes throughout history have invoked that authority even in fraught times. There is ample space between partisanship and principled guidance. By speaking not to policy but to responsibility — and to the moral obligations that accompany power — Pope Leo could have offered direction without crossing into politics.

Erdogan used the occasion to showcase Turkey as a haven of interfaith coexistence, noting that mosques, churches and synagogues stand side by side. It was meant to impress. Yet history complicates the image. Much of Turkey’s Christian heritage has diminished or been repurposed, with the conversion of Hagia Sophia back into a mosque as the clearest example. And while synagogues remain, especially in Istanbul, they serve a Jewish community that has shrunk dramatically over the past century. Political pressures, periodic antisemitism and migration reduced what was once large and influential to small and cautious. That reality was unacknowledged.

The pope could have gently reminded his hosts that coexistence is measured not by buildings standing near one another but by the security and vitality of the communities within them. Without citing grievances, he might have suggested that reverence for history and protection of religious minorities offer deeper stability than ceremony alone.

Similarly, rather than broad calls for harmony, Pope Leo could have articulated — even abstractly — that leadership carries moral obligations. A suggestion that compassion requires restraint and responsibility would have been well within his pastoral role.

Pope Leo delivered warmth, not direction. The Middle East does not lack for appeals to peace. It lacks leaders willing to say, plainly and without hostility, what that peace demands. He stepped onto the right stage. He stopped short of using it.