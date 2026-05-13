Editorial: Redistricting Wars Accelerate

The redistricting wars have always been ugly. Now they are veering into something far more dangerous.

In Louisiana, congressional primaries scheduled for May were suspended after the Supreme Court of the United States invalidated the state’s existing congressional map. Ballots had already been mailed. Early voting preparations were underway.

Yet the election calendar itself has now been thrown into uncertainty so lawmakers can redraw district lines before voters cast their ballots.

Call it what you want. Voters will experience it the same way: The rules have changed in the middle of the game.

What began as a hardball maneuver in Texas — a mid-decade electoral map redraw designed to capture additional seats — has metastasized into a coast-to-coast arms race. California responded. Virginia followed. Florida has already approved another aggressively favorable Republican map. Now the cascade is spreading further. Republicans in Tennessee are discussing new lines around Memphis. Officials in Alabama and Mississippi are weighing additional adjustments after the court’s ruling.

This is not how voting is supposed to work. It is how power is hoarded.

The newest accelerant is that same U.S. Supreme Court decision weakening Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — long a backstop against maps that diluted minority voting strength. The court described its ruling as a refinement, and in one sense it is: a reaffirmation that the Constitution does not permit solving racial discrimination by engaging in racial line-drawing of its own. That principle has force. But in practice, the decision has also functioned as an invitation.

States are no longer redrawing maps once a decade. They are redrawing them whenever political opportunity knocks — even if that means disrupting elections already underway.

The consequences are as chaotic as they are corrosive. Primaries have timelines. Ballots are printed. Campaigns are underway. Voters are left uncertain about where they vote, who represents them and whether the lines will shift yet again before Election Day.

State officials argue they have little choice — that the court’s ruling leaves the current map unusable. That may be true. But it does not dictate a single path forward. Courts sometimes allow elections to proceed under existing maps when timelines are tight. States can seek interim fixes or ask judges to impose temporary lines. Each option carries risk. But each would preserve something the current approach sacrifices: stability.

Instead, Louisiana chose the most disruptive route — halting an election already underway to reopen the entire map. That choice may be legal. It is also unmistakably political.

We are now witnessing iterative gerrymandering: maps drawn, challenged, redrawn and weaponized again, sometimes within the same election cycle. District lines are no longer stable reflections of communities; they are provisional tools, adjusted whenever the political math demands it.

At some point, the system loses legitimacy not because one side wins, but because the rules themselves appear untethered.

So, when does this end? Not soon. The court has stepped back. Congress is paralyzed. The states are left to escalate.

Absent durable reform, we should be honest about what this has become: a system where politicians choose voters before voters can choose anyone else.