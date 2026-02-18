Editorial: Rethinking Sanctuary Laws

Few policy debates have been as flattened by slogans as the fight over “sanctuary” laws. To critics, they are reckless shields for criminals. To supporters, they are moral firewalls against federal overreach. Both caricatures miss the harder truth: Over-enforcement corrodes trust and liberty, but under-enforcement corrodes public safety. A durable immigration system has to confront both failures at once.

Sanctuary laws generally limit when and how local authorities cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, particularly outside serious criminal cases. They were designed to draw a line between routine policing and immigration control — a line that has become both politically charged and increasingly blurred.

One point should be obvious. There is no reasonable argument for allowing individuals convicted of violent crimes to cycle back into communities because of jurisdictional paralysis. When officials appear indifferent to that reality, they damage not only public safety but the broader case for humane immigration policy. Limits on enforcement are harder to defend when they appear untethered from common sense.

At the same time, the strongest argument for sanctuary policies has never been about violent offenders. It has been about preventing everyday policing from morphing into immigration enforcement by another name. When traffic stops, workplace disputes or domestic-violence calls carry the implicit threat of deportation, people stop cooperating with police. Communities become less safe, not more. That concern is not ideological; it is practical.

For our community, this tension should feel personal. We are overwhelmingly the descendants of immigrants who depended both on the protection of law and on its restraint. Jewish history offers little comfort in absolutism. We know that unchecked power can be dangerous — and that indifference to disorder carries moral and human costs of its own. Belonging depends on rules that are firm, fair and applied with care.

So, what might a constructive path forward look like? Not a single blueprint, but a few modest approaches that acknowledge tradeoffs rather than denying them.

One possibility is to draw clearer statutory lines around serious violent convictions. States and cities could revisit whether their sanctuary frameworks adequately distinguish between routine interactions and cases involving individuals convicted of defined violent felonies. Narrow, conviction-based cooperation — rather than broad discretion or symbolic noncooperation — may be one place to start.

A second approach is to reaffirm what sanctuary laws are meant to protect. Local police should not become general immigration agents, and civil immigration enforcement should not seep into everyday policing absent judicial oversight. Preserving that firewall remains essential to trust, especially in immigrant communities already living with fear.

A third approach focuses less on ideology and more on process. Transparency, due-process safeguards, clear notice and public reporting can help ensure that any cooperation that does occur is limited, lawful and accountable. Under-enforcement and crackdowns both thrive in the absence of clear rules.

None of this resolves the immigration system’s deeper issues. But it does point toward a way to lower the temperature without abandoning principle. Sanctuary laws do not need to be repealed to be rethought. They need to be re-anchored to the values that justified them in the first place: safety, fairness, restraint — and the humility to accept that enforcement and humanity are not opposites, but obligations that must be balanced, imperfectly, by people of good faith.