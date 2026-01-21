Editorial: Sara Netanyahu’s Makeover

There are many serious questions facing Israel right now: war, Iran, Gaza, inflation and unrest on the left and the right. So, it was surprising that the Prime Minister’s Office found itself consumed by a different urgency — the texture of Sara Netanyahu’s skin in the national archives.

According to a recent Associated Press investigation, photographs of official state events have been quietly retouched to give the prime minister’s wife a smoother, brighter and more timeless appearance. Not on private social media accounts, where vanity is an accepted currency. Not on campaign posters, where illusion is part of the job. These alterations appeared in images issued by the government and intended for Israel’s permanent historical record.

When government photos are taken of Benjamin Netanyahu lighting Chanukah candles at the Western Wall with American diplomats and Israeli soldiers, the photos do not just record a moment of ceremony. They are documents of state. And yet, in these images, Mrs. Netanyahu appears as something closer to a digitally perfected brand than a human participant in a historical scene.

The government’s response has been to invent a new bureaucratic category. Photos that appear to have been altered are now credited to “Sara Netanyahu,” as though they were an artistic collaboration rather than official records. Israel has stumbled into a surreal distinction between two kinds of truth: what happened and what Sara prefers.

The press office insists the prime minister himself is never edited — no color correction, no smoothing, no touch-ups of any kind. That is reassuring, in a narrow sense. Benjamin Netanyahu, it seems, will be preserved for posterity as he was. His wife will be preserved as she wished she had been.

But this has already drifted beyond mere cosmetic tinkering. The AP describes Instagram posts showing the Netanyahus with Donald and Melania Trump beneath skies filled with AI-generated fireworks and flags, with Sara Netanyahu wearing a dress she never wore. These are not photographs so much as cinematic fantasies — political life reimagined as a glossy poster for a victory tour.

This is not uniquely an Israeli problem. Leaders around the world now treat digital manipulation as a political tool. The populist aesthetic favors heroic imagery, curated perfection and a constant blurring of fact and fiction. Power is no longer just exercised; it is staged.

Yet Israel has a special vulnerability here. This is a society built on records — court transcripts, military logs, archives, photographs. Its institutions depend on the idea that documentation is something sturdier than spin. When official images become malleable, when the visual record is quietly adjusted to flatter or protect, the line between history and marketing begins to erode.

The absurdity is that none of this is necessary. Sara Netanyahu is 67 years old. She is allowed to look 67. Israel’s history is allowed to look lived-in, imperfect and textured. A state that feels compelled to erase a wrinkle from its own archive is not projecting strength. It is betraying anxiety.

So yes, the story invites mockery. There is something irresistibly comic about government lawyers parsing the ethics of pore reduction. But the underlying issue is not frivolous.

When a government starts airbrushing its own history, it is no longer just editing photos. It is editing reality.