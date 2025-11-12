Editorial: The City That Forgot Itself

New York has always been more than a city. It was a covenant — an understanding that people of every origin could share the same skyline and still feel they belonged. With the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor, that covenant feels broken. The mystique that once made New York exceptional — its faith in coexistence, its moral confidence — has dimmed under the harsh glare of a politics that prizes anger over empathy and grievance over grace.

Mamdani’s rise didn’t come out of nowhere. He rode a national wave of left-wing populism that treats power as oppression and compromise as betrayal. His campaign fused class warfare with moral theater — free city buses, rent freezes, “equity zones” — all wrapped in the rhetoric of justice. But behind the slogans lies a deeper impulse: a worldview that sees the Jewish community not as part of New York’s soul but as part of its stain. For the first time in memory, the city that once defined pluralism has elevated a figure who questions Israel’s legitimacy, rationalizes Hamas’ terror as “resistance” and mocks Jewish fears as political performance.

This isn’t conjecture. As a New York State assemblyman, Mamdani branded Israel an apartheid regime and refused to condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacres. He boycotted interfaith vigils, dismissed Jewish leaders who sought dialogue and hid indifference behind moral posturing. His empathy is selective — loud for the oppressed abroad, silent for the endangered at home. That such a record could carry a candidate to City Hall is more than a political curiosity; it is a moral rupture. It marks how far New York’s conscience has drifted, and how profoundly alienated many Jews now feel in the city they helped build, govern and love.

The consequences will not end at the Hudson River. Democrats across the country are watching — or should be. Mamdani’s victory is not an outlier; it is a warning shot. It shows what happens when the party’s activist core mistakes ideological purity for moral purpose and treats dissent as heresy. The left’s new language of “equity” has curdled into exclusion — a movement that measures virtue by hostility to Israel and, increasingly, by indifference to Jews.

That shift may thrill Twitter and campus radicals, but it repels the suburban and centrist voters the party still needs. The 2026 midterms will test whether Democrats can reclaim the broad-minded liberalism that once defined them or surrender to the brittle righteousness that now threatens to define New York.

For Jewish New Yorkers, the wound is personal. The city that once embodied safety and belonging has chosen a mayor deaf to their history and blind to their anxiety. What once felt like sanctuary now feels conditional — dependent on silence and apology.

There was a time when New York’s politics radiated confidence without cruelty and conviction without contempt. Now it flirts with something harsher — a politics that confuses purity with principle and outrage with moral courage.

New York will endure; it always does. But the light that once made it a beacon has faded. The skyline still glows, but fewer look up — and fewer believe the city still belongs to all of us.