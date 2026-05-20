Editorial: The Gaza Stalemate

The world keeps asking what comes next in Gaza, as if the principal actors are confronting a series of choices. In reality, the central fact of Gaza today is the absence of decision.

Israel has demonstrated that it can destroy much of Hamas’ military infrastructure. What it has not demonstrated is a viable political alternative to Hamas rule. Hamas, for its part, has shown that it can survive catastrophic defeat. What it has not shown is a willingness to relinquish the armed power that guarantees its relevance. The United States continues to insist on disarmament and stability but has not yet constructed a mechanism capable of producing either.

Each side demands certainty before it will take risk. Each insists the other move first. And so, the conflict remains suspended in a state of strategic paralysis. This is why competing narratives about Gaza often miss the deeper point.

Yes, Hamas may be rebuilding parts of its organization. It would be surprising if it were not. Armed movements rarely disappear simply because they have been battered. They adapt, disperse and wait.

Yes, Hamas is also under extraordinary strain. Gaza is in ruins. Its population is exhausted. The organization’s finances are reportedly depleted, and many Palestinians blame Hamas for leading them into catastrophe.

Both propositions can be true at once. The more important question is not whether Hamas has regained strength, but whether any political structure exists to replace it. At present, none does.

This exposes the central strategic challenge. While military force can degrade an insurgent movement, it cannot by itself create legitimate governance. If no acceptable successor emerges, the weakened organization often remains the only functioning authority left standing.

That is the Gaza dilemma.

Israel understandably refuses to end the war only to watch Hamas reconstitute itself. Hamas refuses to surrender its weapons without enforceable guarantees that Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction will follow. The United States demands disarmament but has not yet supplied the institutional architecture needed to bridge this profound deficit of trust. In other words, the conflict has entered a phase in which the decisive variable is no longer firepower, but credibility.

That is why proposals for an internationally supervised transition deserve serious consideration. A neutral body could monitor phased disarmament, humanitarian access, reconstruction and the transfer of civilian authority to Palestinian technocrats. Such arrangements do not create trust; they substitute for it until trust becomes possible.

Whether that model can work in Gaza is uncertain. The political obstacles are immense, and the ideological commitments of the parties remain deeply entrenched. But the alternatives are clearer.

One is indefinite limbo: recurring strikes, stalled reconstruction and a population trapped between rubble and political deadlock. The other is renewed war, likely bloodier than the last and no more conclusive.

The tragedy of Gaza is not that the parties lack military options. It is that none has yet made the political decision required to convert battlefield gains into a durable order. Until that changes, Gaza will remain what it is today: a devastated territory caught between the collapse of one reality and the refusal to build another.