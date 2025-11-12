Editorial: The Muslim Brotherhood’s Empire of Lies

The Muslim Brotherhood is often described as a political movement. It isn’t. It’s a propaganda empire — a disciplined, transnational machine that has spent nearly a century mastering the art of narrative warfare. It doesn’t win elections; it wins minds, one broadcast, one meme, one sermon at a time.

Across the Arab world, millions still absorb the Brotherhood’s message daily: The West is corrupt, Israel is evil and every Arab government that resists Islamism is a traitor. The platform hardly matters — YouTube, Telegram, satellite TV, or X. The content is identical, the outrage coordinated, the goal unchanged: to turn grievance into ideology and ideology into obedience.

Regimes once tried to counter it with censorship or slogans. The Brotherhood replied with sleek production, digital reach and emotional precision. Outlets like Mekameleen TV and Watan TV pose as independent but speak with a single voice. If one shuts down, another appears within hours, broadcasting from Istanbul or Doha, polished and financed. This is not improvisation. It’s infrastructure.

Turkey and Qatar remain the movement’s patrons, offering funding, facilities and protection. Al Jazeera still hands its ideologues a megaphone. But other Arab nations have begun to see the danger clearly. The UAE and Saudi Arabia designated the Brotherhood a terrorist group years ago; Jordan finally banned it this year, recognizing that an organization built on resentment cannot coexist with stability.

The question now is whether those same states will go beyond defensive measures. The Brotherhood’s weapon is narrative. Defeating it requires an alternative one — rooted in truth, dignity and a vision of faith that embraces progress rather than rejects it. That cannot come from Washington or Brussels. It must come from within the Arab world itself.

Just as the region’s leaders are being asked to invest in Gaza’s physical reconstruction, they should also invest in its moral and intellectual reconstruction — and in the broader war of ideas that extends from Cairo to Casablanca. The same resources that can rebuild roads and schools can also rebuild trust: funding independent Arabic-language media, supporting journalists and educators, and producing commentary that answers lies with clarity and confidence.

The Brotherhood’s double discourse — civil rights for Western ears, religious supremacy for Arab ones — thrives in the absence of credible alternatives. Its charities and schools pose as benevolent but funnel support to an ideology that divides societies and isolates the vulnerable. The best counter isn’t censorship; it’s competition: real social investment, honest governance and persuasive storytelling.

Western democracies can assist by demanding transparency from platforms that amplify extremist propaganda. But the decisive voices must be Arab ones — those who know the culture, the faith and the pain that the Brotherhood exploits.

The Brotherhood has always counted on being the only voice with a plan. It’s time for its neighbors to offer a better one. The Arab world has the money, the influence and the moral authority to build an infrastructure of truth every bit as sophisticated as the Brotherhood’s empire of lies. The rebuilding of Gaza can be the model — the rebuilding of moral clarity must be the mission.