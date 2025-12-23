Editorial: The President’s Fast-Talking Sales Pitch

President Donald Trump’s combative 18-minute address to the nation on Dec. 17 was meant as a reset. Instead, it landed as a rushed sales pitch — breathless, scattershot and riddled with claims that collapse under even modest scrutiny. Framed by Christmas trees and holiday greenery, Trump hawked what he insisted were diamonds. Americans could see, and feel, that it was coal.

The pace alone told the story. Reading at an unusually rapid clip, Trump ricocheted from tariffs to tax refunds, from immigration to electricity plants, from pharmaceuticals to the Federal Reserve — rarely pausing long enough to explain, much less substantiate, what he was claiming. This was not confidence. It was evasion by velocity: talk fast, jump quickly and hope no one notices that the dots never connect.

At the center of the speech was Trump’s familiar crutch: blaming Joe Biden. Nearly a year into his second term, Trump continues to govern as if he were still running against his predecessor. Every shortcoming is inherited, every disappointment pre-excused. That move may energize loyalists, but it no longer persuades a country that expects accountability from the man actually sitting in the Oval Office.

Trump declared that a year ago “our country was dead” and is now “the hottest country anywhere in the world.” That line may thrill rally crowds, but it bears little resemblance to lived reality. Inflation remains stubborn. Hiring has softened. Grocery prices still squeeze household budgets. Polling shows most Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy — and for good reason. You cannot tell people everything is going wonderfully when their own lives say otherwise.

The president leaned heavily on tariffs, touting them as both an economic cure-all and a revenue stream so abundant it could fund new benefits. What he did not mention is what consumers and businesses already know: Tariffs function as taxes, often passed along in higher prices. Claiming credit for lower egg or turkey prices while promoting policies that raise costs elsewhere is not economic stewardship. It is selective storytelling.

Then came the so-called “Warrior Dividend”: $1,776 checks for military members, announced as if finalized minutes before airtime. No funding mechanism. No congressional approval. No explanation of timing. It was a flourish designed for headlines, not a serious policy proposal. In Washington, money does not appear because a president announces it on television — and Trump knows that.

Throughout the address, Trump promised benefits that are always just around the corner: massive tax refunds in the spring, dramatic price relief soon, sweeping reforms later. This perpetual future tense has become his governing style. Success is never quite here; it is always imminent. Meanwhile, he recycled invented statistics, vague assertions of global triumph and claims of having “settled” wars that stubbornly remain unsettled.

Perhaps most telling was what Trump could not bring himself to do: Honestly acknowledge that many Americans are still struggling. Advisers urged him to show empathy, to speak plainly about cost-of-living pain. Instead, he fell back on stock market boasts and self-congratulation. That disconnect — between presidential rhetoric and household reality — is why the speech failed.

On Dec. 17, Trump wrapped disappointment in festive trimmings and tried to pass it off as prosperity. But no amount of speed, swagger or stagecraft can turn coal into diamonds — and voters know the difference when they open the box.