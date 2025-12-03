Editorial: The Record-Breaking Big Shabbat

Jewish life in New York can often feel embattled — politically, culturally, even existentially. And then there are nights when nearly 3,000 Jews gather at the Javits Center in Manhattan, supported by 402 challahs, 811 pounds of potatoes, and 59 guests named David and 27 named Rachel, to set the Guinness World Record for the largest Shabbat dinner in history. That event was held in late November. And the message of resilience was clear.

Organized by Temple Emanu-El’s Streicker Center, “The Big Shabbat” brought together several thousand participants in a feat of coordination and spirit amid a Mamdani era political climate that often leaves Jewish institutions feeling scrutinized. This wasn’t just a dinner. It was a public affirmation: Jewish life in New York isn’t retreating — it’s reserving the banquet hall.

At 8:56 p.m., Guinness adjudicator Andrew Glass — a Brooklyn Jew with links to Acme Smoked Fish — confirmed the record with 2,761 officially seated participants. The previous record of 2,322, which was held by Berlin since 2015, was politely surpassed in a single course. Six13, the internationally acclaimed a cappella group, erupted into “We Are the Champions,” and somewhere, statistically speaking, at least one David leaned back with a satisfied second helping of kugel.

The evening featured dishes from notable Jewish chefs and entertainment from Broadway veterans, but the most meaningful moment came early, when former Hamas-held hostage Omri Miran and his wife led the candle lighting. What could have been a novelty headline softened into something deeper — communal resolve expressed through ritual and dinner rolls.

Jews have a colorful history in the Guinness Book of World Records. Beyond the Israeli farmer who produced the world’s largest strawberry and the centenarian newlyweds (102 and 100), there’s the record for the largest challah bake (1,100 women in South Africa), the largest dreidel spin chain in 2017 (involving 820 participants) and the longest hora line in 2019 (stretching 1.2 miles). New York also maintains the unofficial record for loudest collective “oy vey” during the Mets’ 2024 wild-card playoff exit.

But “The Big Shabbat” record wasn’t about quirk — it was about continuity. Shabbat. Blessings. Food. Song. Ordinary components of Jewish life, scaled to extraordinary proportions.

In a time when many feel Judaism is being pushed to defend rather than define itself, the evening flipped the narrative: no debate, no counterpunch — just presence, pride and perfectly timed kugel.

We will soon begin the celebration of Chanukah. At its core, the holiday commemorates a small light that should have gone out. A jar of oil that shouldn’t have lasted. A people who shouldn’t still be here — and yet are. “The Big Shabbat” didn’t erase the concerns facing the New York or world Jewry. It illuminated the reason we confront them: because we still come together, still bless, still sing.

As we prepare to light the menorah, let us remember the night when 2,761 Jews sat together at one Shabbat table. Records are meant to be broken; Jewish continuity is meant to endure.