Editorial: The Return of Hadar Goldin

At last, Hadar Goldin has come home. Eleven years after he fell in battle in Gaza and was taken by Hamas, the young lieutenant’s body has been returned to Israel. His parents, Leah and Simcha, who have lived every day since Aug. 1, 2014, in a nightmare of waiting, were finally able to bury their son with the dignity he earned. The country that promised never to leave its soldiers behind made good on that promise, however long it took.

Goldin’s story is both deeply personal and profoundly national. He was 23 when he died in Operation Protective Edge while fighting to destroy a Hamas tunnel in Rafah during a cease-fire that Hamas itself broke. The terrorists who ambushed him killed two other soldiers and stole his body, turning it into a macabre bargaining chip. For more than a decade, they refused even the most basic humanitarian gesture — proof of life, information, a proper burial. This cruelty was not random. It was calculated, meant to inflict pain and extract political concessions from a nation that honors its dead as much as its living.

Through it all, the Goldin family became a symbol of unbending faith and moral strength. They refused to barter with terrorists or allow their son’s name to become a tool of extortion. They fought instead for principle — urging their government to make humanitarian aid to Gaza contingent on humanitarian decency from Hamas. Their courage forced successive Israeli leaders to confront uncomfortable truths about how far the state should go in upholding its sacred duty to its soldiers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announcing the return, said it reflected Israel’s “holy value” of mutual responsibility — a bond that ties soldiers and citizens, the living and the fallen. It is fitting that Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the Goldin family personally, recognizing that the return of a soldier is not merely an act of compassion but also an act of national integrity. The operation that brought Hadar home, reportedly involving complex coordination between Israel, Hamas and international intermediaries, is a testament to the persistence of Israeli intelligence, the commitment of the IDF and the quiet diplomacy of allies who understood the moral weight of this moment.

Yet even as Israel exhales, there remains anger and sorrow. Hamas’ decision to withhold bodies for leverage remains one of the most grotesque violations of human decency imaginable. To hold a corpse hostage for more than a decade — to deny a family closure and the right to mourn — is an act of cruelty that reveals the movement’s utter moral bankruptcy. It is the same inhumanity that once drove Hamas to torment the living hostages — proof that its cruelty does not end with life or death.

For Israel, Hadar Goldin’s return is a moment of bittersweet triumph — an affirmation of national honor bought at an unbearable cost. His parents’ long vigil, and their refusal to surrender to despair, remind Israelis what it means to believe in values that transcend politics or power. “We cannot give up on who we are,” Leah Goldin said. She is right. And who we are — a people who bring their children home — has never mattered more.