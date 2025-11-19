Editorial: The Shutdown That Shamed Washington

There was nothing noble about the now-ended government shutdown. No principle worth fighting for, no reform worth the pain, no outcome that justified the paralysis. What began as a cynical standoff between an erratic White House and a divided Congress ended as it always does — with ordinary Americans paying the price for political theater.

For six weeks, the U.S. government ground to a halt. Federal workers went without pay. Flights were delayed as the Federal Aviation Administration cut back operations. Food stamp recipients feared their benefits would vanish. Families saw their Thanksgiving plans collapse as travel chaos rippled through the economy. And all because two political parties, both more obsessed with optics than outcomes, couldn’t summon the competence to govern.

President Donald Trump lit the match, choosing confrontation over compromise and mistaking chaos for control. His administration’s blunder over SNAP benefits — threatening food security for 42 million Americans — turned public opinion sharply against him. By late October, his approval numbers were sinking fast, his allies were at war with one another and the shutdown that was supposed to be leverage had become liability.

Yet Democrats turned the crisis into a fiasco. For weeks, they couldn’t agree on what they were fighting for. Some said health care; others invoked democracy itself. The result was confusion, drift and finally collapse. When Senate Democrats joined Republicans to end the standoff, they didn’t look pragmatic — they looked lost. Political commentator Nate Silver called it “political malpractice,” and he’s right. Under Sen. Chuck Schumer’s weak leadership, Democrats never had an endgame. They were playing tactics, not strategy, and reacting rather than leading.

Both sides claimed to be standing on principle. But what principle justifies grounding planes, freezing paychecks and shaking faith in the country’s ability to function? There’s a difference between political courage and political cruelty. This shutdown fell squarely in the latter category.

In the end, what broke the impasse wasn’t statesmanship — it was the calendar. With the holidays looming and the public mood souring, both parties realized they couldn’t afford to be the Grinch who stole Thanksgiving. Flights were being canceled, tourists stranded and the middle class — the people politicians claim to champion — were getting hurt. Only then did compromise become acceptable. Shame on everyone that it took so long.

The reopening should not be mistaken for resolution. The damage lingers — not just in lost wages and disrupted services but also in the deeper erosion of trust. Every time Washington weaponizes the budget, it tells citizens their lives are expendable in service of political vanity. That cynicism corrodes democracy far more than any policy dispute ever could.

Democrats deserve some credit for finally relenting and allowing a deal to move forward. But it’s faint praise for a party that still hasn’t found a leader capable of steering through conflict without stumbling into it first. The country needs grown-ups at the table — not warriors chasing headlines. And it needs a political system that treats governing as a duty, not a dare.

The shutdown of 2025 will be remembered not for what it achieved, but for what it exposed: a government too divided to function and too self-absorbed to care. America deserves better than this.