Editorial: ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ Aren’t Enough

The attack on a synagogue in suburban Detroit should have shaken the country. A heavily armed man drove a car toward a Jewish house of worship while 140 preschool and kindergarten children were inside. Only the quick action of a security guard prevented what could have become a massacre.

For several hours, the danger broke through the noise. Parents rushed toward the synagogue. Classrooms were locked down. Teachers tried to keep terrified children calm while police surrounded the building. A place meant for prayer and learning suddenly felt like a battlefield.

Then the familiar ritual began. Politicians rushed to condemn antisemitism. Social media was filled with solidarity. “Hate has no place in America,” many declared.

But something different also happened. Some Democrats began calling out members of their own party whose rhetoric about Jews and Israel has grown increasingly toxic even as they expressed sympathy. Michigan state Rep. Noah Arbit described some reactions as “crocodile tears.” Others pointed to statements accusing Jewish organizations of secretly controlling American politics or portraying Israel as uniquely monstrous.

The accusation of hypocrisy stings because it lands: Some of the same voices condemning antisemitism have helped legitimize the rhetoric that fuels it.

America has seen this script before. After mass shootings, the country performs a ritual of grief. Politicians offer “thoughts and prayers.” Critics respond that such words are meaningless without action. Sympathy without accountability becomes evasion. Antisemitism is now drifting into the same ritual.

A synagogue is threatened. A Jewish student is assaulted. A community hires armed guards. Leaders condemn hate — and then return to the same rhetoric that fuels it. Words matter. The line between rhetoric and violence is thinner than many admit.

Modern antisemitism rarely arrives wearing a swastika. It appears dressed as political commentary. Jews are accused of manipulating governments. Jewish organizations are said to “buy” American policy. Zionists are cast as uniquely evil. The language sounds analytical. But the story is ancient: Jews as corrupt puppet masters poisoning society.

When that story circulates long enough, someone eventually acts on it. If politicians truly mean what they say after incidents like West Bloomfield, there is a clear test of sincerity.

Say plainly that claims about Jewish control of American politics are antisemitic conspiracy theories. Say plainly that blaming “Zionists” for global crimes echoes historic anti-Jewish demonization. Say plainly that Jewish Americans have the same right to safety and dignity as every other minority group.

Then follow those words with action. Refuse campaign endorsements from activists who spread antisemitic conspiracies. Call out colleagues who traffic in those ideas, even when they are allies. Adopt and enforce clear standards against antisemitic rhetoric in party platforms and organizations.

This is not a partisan challenge. Antisemitism exists on the far right and the far left. The real test is whether politicians and advocates will confront hatred among their own allies as readily as they condemn it among their enemies. Fail that test, and the result is predictable.

If the response to antisemitism becomes nothing more than statements of sorrow followed by political amnesia, the words after the next attack will sound all too familiar: Thoughts. Prayers. And once again — far too late.