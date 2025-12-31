Editorial: Trump Monument Syndrome

It is becoming difficult to decide whether to laugh, cringe or simply marvel at the ingenuity of today’s Republican Party as it works — in full public view — to convert the federal government into a Trump-branded souvenir shop. Policy has yielded to pageantry. Governance has been replaced by a relentless effort to massage one man’s ego through naming rights.

Earlier this year, House Republicans flirted with renaming the Kennedy Center’s Opera House for First Lady Melania Trump — a figure whose contributions to American arts are so small they require imagination rather than memory. Now the farce has escalated. The White House announced that the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts would be rebranded the “Trump-Kennedy Center,” following what it described as a unanimous vote of the board — a board chaired by Trump himself and stacked with his allies after dissenting members were purged.

Reality, inconveniently, intrudes. The Kennedy Center’s name is set by federal law, which explicitly forbids this sort of add-on memorialization. The claim of board unanimity has been challenged. Members of the Kennedy family publicly condemned the move as an insult to the president whose name the center was meant to honor. So much for the arts as a forum for expression.

This episode fits a widening pattern. The administration has renamed or proposed renaming federal initiatives, holidays, buildings and even financial products in Trump’s image. A government drug-pricing portal now operates as TrumpRx.com. New tax-advantaged savings vehicles for children are slated to be called “Trump accounts.” Bills have circulated to establish a “Donald J. Trump Day,” rename federal buildings and place his likeness on new currency.

Then there is Mount Rushmore — the ultimate act of symbolic excess. Once dismissed as internet provocation, the idea of carving Trump’s face alongside Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Roosevelt has been repeatedly floated by allies and legislators. What began as satire has metastasized into a loyalty test: devotion measured by how far one is willing to debase shared civic monuments for a single man.

Now the mania has moved beyond stone and signage into something more consequential. The administration has announced plans for a new “Trump-class” battleship, the centerpiece of a proposed “Golden Fleet.” The president has been personally involved in shaping the concept, reportedly driven in part by aesthetics. Defense experts warn the ships could cost billions apiece and may not be optimized for real-world threats. Warships are not supposed to look “cool.” They are supposed to win wars.

This is where the obsession stops being merely ridiculous and starts becoming dangerous. Renaming theaters and websites is unserious. Distorting military priorities to satisfy presidential vanity is not. National defense is not a branding exercise.

What makes all of this so jarring is how sharply it breaks with American tradition. Franklin D. Roosevelt asked for nothing more than a simple stone bearing his name. Ronald Reagan opposed placing his image on currency while alive. George Washington did not name the capital for himself; others did so later. In American history, legacy is earned — not demanded.

Trump monument syndrome reflects insecurity, not strength. It reveals a movement trying to manufacture greatness through plaques, carvings and hull numbers rather than through competence and results. Meanwhile, schools struggle, housing remains unaffordable, infrastructure decays and the world grows more dangerous.

Great presidents do not ask to be carved into mountains. They leave monuments behind.